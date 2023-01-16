Blan JV makes 10 three-pointers, falls to Felicity 66-54

BLANCHESTER — Felicity outscored Blanchester 23-8 in the final quarter and prevailed 66-54 Friday night at the BHS gym.

The Wildcats made 10 three-pointers on the night, including five by Bryce Burress who led BHS with 17 points.

Xander Culberson had 12 points for the Wildcats while Jansen Wymer had 11 points.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2023

Felicity 66, Blanchester 54

F^9^16^19^23^^66

B^15^15^16^8^^54

(54) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burress 0-0-0-0 Adkins 0-0-0-0 Wymer 3-2-3-11 Abbott 4-1-0-9 Byrom 6-5-0-17 Malott 0-0-0-0 Culberson 3-2-4-12 Bradley 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 18-10-8/13-54

(66) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hamilton 5-0-2-12 Taulbee 2-0-7-11 Broadwell 7-0-5-19 Blevins 4-1-4-13 Cooper 1-0-0-2 Forbes 4-0-1-9 TOTALS 23-1-19/26-66