Pullers wins at 110 for Cane at Edgewood Invitational

TRENTON — Josiah Puller earned a championship for Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team Saturday at the Edgewood Invitational.

Puller won the 110-pound weight class. He pinned Ryder Hamilton of Carlisle in 2:30 in the championship match.

In all, Puller had three pins in 2:00, 2:31 and 3:28 in addition to the championship win.

AJ Kirk was the runnerup at 86 pounds while Billy Skinner finished third at 80 pounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 14, 2023

Edgewood Invitational

@Edgewood High School

Teams

1. Edgewood 211.0; 2. Franklin 185.0; 3. Greenville 162.0; 4. Ross 156.0; 5. Miamisburg 142.0; 6. Loveland 129.0; 7. Lakota West 117.0; 8. Wilmington 116.0; 9. Springboro 105.0; 10. Pleasant Run 98.5; 11. Monroe 90.0; 12. Carlisle 69.5; 13. Bellbrook 58.0; 14. Harrison 57.5; 15. Batavia 51.0; 16. Waynesville 45.0; 17. Valley View 28.0; 18. Edgewood B 25.0

80: Billy Skinner (W) 3rd

86: AJ Kirk (W) 2nd

92: Landon Davis (W) 6th

104: Christian English (W) 6th

110: Josiah Puller (W) 1st

160: Ioan Cioca (W) 4th