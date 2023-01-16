Pullers wins at 110 for Cane at Edgewood Invitational

TRENTON — Josiah Puller earned a championship for Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team Saturday at the Edgewood Invitational.
Puller won the 110-pound weight class. He pinned Ryder Hamilton of Carlisle in 2:30 in the championship match.
In all, Puller had three pins in 2:00, 2:31 and 3:28 in addition to the championship win.
AJ Kirk was the runnerup at 86 pounds while Billy Skinner finished third at 80 pounds.
SUMMARY
Jan 14, 2023
Edgewood Invitational
@Edgewood High School
Teams
1. Edgewood 211.0; 2. Franklin 185.0; 3. Greenville 162.0; 4. Ross 156.0; 5. Miamisburg 142.0; 6. Loveland 129.0; 7. Lakota West 117.0; 8. Wilmington 116.0; 9. Springboro 105.0; 10. Pleasant Run 98.5; 11. Monroe 90.0; 12. Carlisle 69.5; 13. Bellbrook 58.0; 14. Harrison 57.5; 15. Batavia 51.0; 16. Waynesville 45.0; 17. Valley View 28.0; 18. Edgewood B 25.0
80: Billy Skinner (W) 3rd
86: AJ Kirk (W) 2nd
92: Landon Davis (W) 6th
104: Christian English (W) 6th
110: Josiah Puller (W) 1st
160: Ioan Cioca (W) 4th