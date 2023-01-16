EC swimmers third in quad at McClain pool

GREENFIELD — East Clinton finished third in both meets Saturday in swimming competition against McClain, Circleville and Logan Elm high school at the McClain pool.

“I was happy with (the) results. We earned places and team points in most of the events. Many of the team members had a personal best at Wednesday’s meet and again (Saturday). That is not easy. Our relays swam well with each member earning good split times” said EC head coach Rich Garnai.

The ECHS boys relay team consisting of Elyon Hackmann (backstroke), Bo Frye (breaststroke), Jacob George (butterfly) and Barrett Beam (freestyle) earned first place in the 200 medley relay. Individual events were led by Beam with second place in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Hackmann second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke, George with third place in the 100 butterfly and Bo Frye with third place in the 100 freestyle.

The ECHS girls team was led by Molly Seabaugh with a first in the 500 freestyle and Savannah Tolle with a third place in the 50 freestyle. The Astros girls relay team of Melanie Harner (backstroke), Kaylyn Deaton (breaststroke), Tolle (butterfly), and Seabaugh (freestyle) earned third in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Jan 14, 2023

@McClain High School

Boys Results

McClain 96, Logan Elm 61, East Clinton 35, Circleville 12

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Hackmann (SO)(Bk); Frye (SO)(Br); George (SO)(Fly); Beam (SO)(Fr) 2:10.57

200 FREE: Teddy Murphy (SR) 3:52.71 (6th); George 2:45.76 (4th)

200 IM: Hackmann 2:54.42 (2nd)

50 FREE: Beam 26.20 (2nd)

100 FLY: George 1:20.76 (4th)

100 FREE: Frye 1:12.78 (3rd)

500 FREE: Murphy 11:01.40 (6th)

200 FREE RELAY: Hackmann, Frye, George, Beam 1:56.67/DQ

100 BACK: Hackmann 1:15.80 (3rd)

100 BREAST: Frye 1:40.57 (7th); Beam 1:28.55 (2nd)

Girls Results

McClain 98, Logan Elm 67, East Clinton 24, Circleville 24

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Harner (SR)(Bk); Deaton (JR)(Br); Tolle (SR)(Fly); Seabaugh (JR)(Fr) 2:44.52 (3rd)

200 FREE: Seabaugh 3:00.14 (4th)

50 FREE: Deaton 39.31 (8th); Tolle 34.46 (3rd)

100 FREE: Harner 1:34.57 (7th); Jade Campbell (JR) 1:42.88 (8th)

500 FREE: Seabaugh 7:59.56 (1st)

200 FREE RELAY: Seabaugh, Deaton, Harner, Tolle 2:22.20 (3rd)

100 BACK: Harner 1:52.81 (7th); Campbell 2:04.97 (8th)

100 BREAST: Deaton 1:44.54 (5th)

