BHS crowns Queen Emma, King Dylan

Blanchester High School held its annual winter Homecoming Friday night during basketball games against Felicity. Emma Falgner was crowned the Homecoming queen and Dylan Estep was crowned king prior to the varsity victory over Felicity. In the Homecoming court, from left to right, 2022 king Seth Akers, senior Brysen Jackson, senior Mya Huston, senior Emily Koch, senior Dylan Creager, queen Emma Falgner, king Dylan Estep, junior Kimberly Hurst, sophomore Rachel Stoll, freshman Karlee Tipton, freshman Jerry Christian.

Blanchester High School held its annual winter Homecoming Friday night during basketball games against Felicity. Emma Falgner was crowned the Homecoming queen and Dylan Estep was crowned king prior to the varsity victory over Felicity. In the Homecoming court, from left to right, 2022 king Seth Akers, senior Brysen Jackson, senior Mya Huston, senior Emily Koch, senior Dylan Creager, queen Emma Falgner, king Dylan Estep, junior Kimberly Hurst, sophomore Rachel Stoll, freshman Karlee Tipton, freshman Jerry Christian.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_blanKingQueen0113dt-2.jpg Blanchester High School held its annual winter Homecoming Friday night during basketball games against Felicity. Emma Falgner was crowned the Homecoming queen and Dylan Estep was crowned king prior to the varsity victory over Felicity. In the Homecoming court, from left to right, 2022 king Seth Akers, senior Brysen Jackson, senior Mya Huston, senior Emily Koch, senior Dylan Creager, queen Emma Falgner, king Dylan Estep, junior Kimberly Hurst, sophomore Rachel Stoll, freshman Karlee Tipton, freshman Jerry Christian. Denise Thacker | News Journal photos

Blanchester High School held its annual winter Homecoming Friday night during basketball games against Felicity. Emma Falgner was crowned the Homecoming queen and Dylan Estep was crowned king prior to the varsity victory over Felicity. In the Homecoming court, from left to right, 2022 king Seth Akers, senior Brysen Jackson, senior Mya Huston, senior Emily Koch, senior Dylan Creager, queen Emma Falgner, king Dylan Estep, junior Kimberly Hurst, sophomore Rachel Stoll, freshman Karlee Tipton, freshman Jerry Christian.