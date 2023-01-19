WHS girls 9-0 in SBAAC after win over Goshen

GOSHEN — Wilmington improved to 9-0 in the SBAAC American Division with a win over Goshen Thursday in girls bowling action at Eastgate Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane had a 2371 to Goshen’s 1981. Kylie Fisher led the way with a 438 two-game series.

In the boys match, Wilmington was defeated 2550 to 2398. Landon Mellinger had a 217 game while Isaac Pletcher had a 205. Hayden Kelly finished with a 196 game.

SUMMARY

Jan 19, 2023

@Eastgate Lanes

Goshen vs Wilmington

Girls Results

Wilmington 2371 (869, 939+663), Goshen 1981 (725, 732+524)

Kiley Comberger 141, 142; Lila Carter 193, 136; Tori Piatt 1337, 174; Lexus Reiley 188, 163; Kylie Fisher 214, 224

Baker games 215, 187, 128, 133

–

Boys Results

Goshen 2550 (858, 935+757), Wilmington 2398 (886, 839+673)

Anthony Perez 141, 128; Hayden Kelly 196, na; Austin Oglesby 140, 181; Landon Mellinger 217, 180; Isaac Pletcher 192, 205; Kaleb Hogsett na, 145

Baker games 171, 136, 161, 186 (673)