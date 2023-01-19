GBK Final: Clinton-Massie 51, Wilmington 36

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s girls celebrated senior night with a 51-36 win over Wilmington at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The SBAAC American Division win puts the Falcons at 6-10 overall and 2-5 in the division.

Wilmington falls to 7-9 overall, 2-5 in league play.

Senior Aidan Eades, McKenna Branham and Maddie Phipps combined for 23 points in the win. Eades led the way with 14 points.

Ke’Asia Robinson led the Hurricane with 13 points.

The win by Clinton-Massie ends an 11-game American Division losing streak to the Hurricane. Wilmington won the first meeting this season 46-24 at Fred Summers Court and each of the two games the previous five SBAAC seasons.

The game started with neither team giving an inch defensively. Eades had a steal that led to a Rylee Long layup. Katie Murphy had seven points in the first quarter but just a single free throw in the second and fourth quarters as the Falcons clamped down defensively.

Wilmington took the lead late in the first quarter with back-to-back layins but Long came up big again, this time a buzzer-beating putback that gave Massie a 14-13 lead.

An Eades basket started a second quarter 7-2 run for the Falcons. Caroline Diels had a steal and layup that sparked a 7-0 Wilmington spree.

Clinton-Massie again beat the buzzer, this time Alex Pence had a layup to give the Falcons a 23-22 lead at the half.

The Falcons and Hurricane went back and forth to start the second half before Massie got hot. CMHS scored eight straight points and ended the third by score 14 of 18 points.

Despite six points in the third by Robinson, the Hurricane were now in a 39-30 hole. Hannah Bowman, who was scoreless in the first half, had seven points in the third period.

Clinton-Massie picked up its defensive intensity in the fourth quarter to close out the win. Eades had five points in the fourth.

SUMMARY

Jan 19, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 51, Wilmington 36

W^13^9^8^6^^36

(36) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 6-0-1-13 Noszka 0-0-0-0 Tippett 1-0-1-3 Conley 0-0-0-0 C. Diels 5-1-0-11 Adams 0-0-0-0 Murphy 3-0-3-9 TOTALS 15-1-5-36

(51) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 0-0-0-0 Pence 3-2-0-8 Long 4-1-0-9 Redman 0-0-0-0 Phipps 2-1-0-5 Bowman 4-0-3-11 Branham 2-0-0-4 Eades 6-1-1-14 TOTALS 21-5-4-51

By Samuel Gould WNJ Sports

EDITOR’S NOTE: Samuel Gould is a student at Clinton-Massie who covers high school sports for the News Journal.

