EC, WHS join with OHSAA to honor military personnel

Wilmington and East Clinton high schools will take part in the OHSAA Military Appreciation Night next weekend.

East Clinton will play Georgetown Jan. 27 at Clinton-Massie’s Brian P. Mudd Court. Junior varsity tipoff is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity following at approximately 7:15 p.m.

EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw said all active and retired military personnel will be admitted to the game free of charge.

The Hurricane will take on East Clinton with the junior varsity game set to begin 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 7 p.m.

WHS athletic director Troy Diels said all active and retired military will get into the game free of charge and in addition receive a free drink and a free popcorn from the concession stand.

Clinton-Massie and Blanchester do not have home games on either Jan. 27 or Jan. 28, the night’s designated by the OHSAA.

Massie athletic director Brian Carey said specific events during the season are designated by CMHS to honor military and first responders. Those honored are admitted free of charge and given concession passes, Carey said.

Brad Ballinger, the BHS athletic director, said his school will look to doing a military night at some point in the futre. The final boys basketball home game is Tuesday. Ballinger said a military night may be coordinated with the rescheduling of the girls basketball game against Felicity, which was postponed from Thursday night.

The OHSAA announced Jan. 27-28 will be recognized as Military Appreciation Night across Ohio during athletic contests at OHSAA member schools.

Some schools have already observed Military Appreciation Night earlier this season and the OHSAA gives its support throughout the school year for schools to show appreciation to the men and women that have served our country, according to a press release from the OHSAA. Schools that do not have home athletic contests those two days can hold Military Appreciation Night the following week.

“This initiative to show support for our military encompasses the entire school and community,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “Many of our schools do this type of special recognition event already to thank our active and veteran military members and the OHSAA supports and encourages those ceremonies. Education-based athletics help develop the next generation of leaders, and our student-athletes will benefit from being a part of this program and thanking those who serve and protect our country.”

High schools around Ohio can participate in this program by granting active and veteran military members free entry to its athletic contests, designating military members as honorary captains and honoring them with public address announcements, along with cheer, dance and band performances that will show appreciation for our armed forces. Student groups and sections can also play a role in this event with creative themes that show school pride and honor military members.

Jan. 27-28 set as statewide days to honor active, retired military