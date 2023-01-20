Every Astro posts PR at Fayette Co. YMCA meet

WASHINGTON CH — Each of the nine members of the East Clinton swim team had at least one personal best Wednesday in a meet at the Fayette County YMCA.

East Clinton competed against Washington Senior, Chillicothe Zane Trace, Frankfort Adena and Miami Trace high schools.

The ECHS boys team earned second place overall. The boys relay team consisting of Elyon Hackmann (backstroke), Bo Frye (breaststroke), Jacob George (butterfly) and Barrett Beam (freestyle) finished second in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Individual events were led by Hackmann finishing first in backstroke and second in the 200 IM, Murphy finishing second in the 500 freestyle, Beam finishing second in the 50 freestyle, and George with a third place finish in the 200 freestyle.

This is at least the third swim meet this month where Barrett has been involved with a touch-touch finish in the 50 freestyle, said coach Rich Garnai. Barrett finished second this week by only one hundredth of a second.

Each member of the ECHS girls team contributed to the overall team score for the night and were led by Molly Seabaugh with a second place finish in the 50 freestyle. The girls squad is getting quicker at every meet especially in their 50 freestyle times, coach Garnai said.

Jan 18, 2023

@Fayette Co. YMCA

Boys Team Results

Zane Trace 261, East Clinton 229, Miami Trace 163, Washington Senior 63

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Hackmann (SO)(Bk); Frye (SO)(Br); George (SO)(Fly); Beam (SO)(Fr) 2:15.25 (2nd)

200 FREE: Teddy Murphy (SR) 3:57.98 (4th); George 2:41.16 (3rd)

200 IM: Hackmann 2:51.77 (2nd)

50 FREE: Beam 25.92 (2nd)

100 FLY: George 1:19.53 (4th)

100 FREE: Frye 1:13.82 (6th); Beam 1:04.99 (4th)

500 FREE: Murphy 10:49.17 (2nd)

200 FREE RELAY: Hackmann, Frye, George, Beam 1:56.02 (2nd)

100 BACK: Hackmann 1:18.00 (1st)

100 BREAST: Frye 1:37.50 (4th)

Girls Team Results

Washington 381, Zane Trace 360, Miami Trace 245, East Clinton 113, Frankfort Adena 54

50 FREE: Savannah Tolle (SR) 33.66 (4th); Molly Seabaugh (JR) 33.30 (2nd)

100 FLY: Tolle 1:31.80 (5th)

100 FREE: Jade Campbell 1:37.86 (6th); Melanie Harner (SR) 1:24.54 (5th)

500 FREE: Seabaugh 8:18.23 (4th)

100 BACK: Campbell 2:04.74 (7th); Harner 1:47.62 (6th)