GEORGETOWN — High-flying Georgetown soared to an 82-48 win over Blanchester Friday night.

The Wildcats are 3-12 overall and 2-7 in the SBAAC National Division.

Georgetown is 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

The G-Men led 25-13 after one period, a scoring pace well ahead of its season average.

Georgetown led 44-24 at halftime then made it 64-35 after three quarters.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-wildcat-6.jpg