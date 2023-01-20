BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, Wilmington 43

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ended a seven-game losing streak to cross-county and Southern Buckeye Conference American Division rival Wilmington with a 50-43 victory at Brian P. Mudd Court Friday.

Wilmington (3-12, 2-5) has lost 11 straight since beating Massie 38-37 Dec. 9.

The Falcons move to 7-10 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

“In my three years here that’s definitely the best win we’ve had in this program,” CM head coach Steve Graves said. “I have to give credit to the 6th man tonight. This student section was electric. I couldn’t tell you the last time the atmosphere was like that in this building.”

Falcon Jerry Trout led all scorers with 23 points, including a three and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Alex Lazic led the Hurricane with 13 points.

A Falcon victory appeared unlikely as they fell behind 11-2 after a quarter, only making a pair of free throws.

“That first quarter was ugly,” Graves said. “I thought for a second this was not going to be our night.”

Momentum changed from orange and black to red and blue with a 20-point second quarter that sent the hosts into the break up 22-20.

“We came out on fire. We defended and rebounded well and finished around the rim,” WHS head coach Jermaine Isaac said. “And then the second quarter happened. We started turning the ball over a little bit, missed some shots pretty close to the rim.

“Taking care of the ball, and finishing at the rim and the free throw line, those are the things we didn’t do so well that cost us the game.”

Wilmington went 7-of-15 from the line for the game, including 2-of-8 in the first quarter.

The Hurricane reclaimed the lead, 25-24 at the 6:12 mark of the third period. But Massie outscored the visitors 13-3 the rest of the third quarter to take a 37-28 advantage into the final period.

CM led 43-33 with 3:00 left in the contest. Wilmington scored 10 of the next 12 to pull within 45-43 with 95 seconds left in the game.

That is as close as the Hurricane would get as Massie salted the game away at the line and forced two Wilmington turnovers down the stretch.

SUMMARY

Jan 20, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 50, Wilmington 43

W^11^9^8^15^^43

CM^2^20^15^13^^50

(43) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Brown 4-1-9, Fickert 1-0-3, Camp 2-1-5, Platt 4-1-10, Lazic 5-3-13, Morales 0-0-0, Actherman 1-1-3. Total 17-7-43. 3-point goals: 2 (Fickert, Platt). FTM-FTA 7-15, 47 percent.

(50) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Theetge 2-3-7, Dillion 3-3-9, Wilson 1-2-4, Trout 6-7-23, Muterspaw 0-2-2, Trick 1-0-2, Faucett 0-0-0, Stulz 0-3-3. Total 13-20-50. 3-point goals: 4 (Trout 4). FTM-FTA 20-26, 77 percent.

