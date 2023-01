WILMINGTON — Washington pushed East Clinton to the brink Saturday night before falling 50-40 in girls basketball action at Fred Summers Court.

The game was played at Wilmington High School because the gym at East Clinton is unavailable because of water damage to the floor.

East Clinton is 14-2. Washington drops to 2-15.

In her first game back from injury, Kami Whiteaker led East Clinton with 14 points. Natalie Woods led Washington with 14 points.

