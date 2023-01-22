Quaker wrestlers blanked in trio of matches

The Wilmington College wrestling team was shutout in three Ohio Athletic Conference duals at the University of Mount Union’s Peterson Field House Saturday.

The Quakers lost to the host Purple Raiders and Heidelberg University 60-0 and were defeated by Otterbein University 59-0.

Wilmington took four individuals to the event as Garrett Simmons competed in the 157-pound weight class, Adrian Salamone in the 165-pound weight class, Alexander Ruth in the 174-pound weight class and Mo Sissoko in the 285-pound weight class.

The Quakers will have a week off before hosting Baldwin Wallace University on Feb. 7.