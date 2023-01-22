WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College swim teams were defeated by Mount Union Saturday in the home finale at te WC pool

The women’s team was defeated 128 to 74 while the men lost 127.5-77.

“We had some great swims coming off of a long period of heavy training,” said WC head coach Trip Breen. “We had swims that went above and beyond my expectations. I am really happy about how far this team has progressed.”

The meet marked the final home contest in the career of senior Noah Arend on the men’s side and Anna Endsley, Katrina Kanzari, Peyton Mullins and Sierra Szuhay on the women’s side.

“We had an opportunity to celebrate our senior class,” Breen said. “I am thankful for the memories that we share, their hard work, their commitment to Wilmington College and our swimming program. I am grateful for the time that we have spent together. They will be missed.”

In the women’s meet, the 100-meter breaststroke proved to be the Quakers’ best event on the day as Makenna Garn (1:21.53), Alayna Fierman (1:26.96) and Abbi Whitesell (1:32.56) went 1-2-3 respectively.

Audrey Bibb tallied two runner-up finishes in the 100-meter freestyle (1:06.10) and 200-meter freestyle (2:26.85).

In the 200-meter medley relay, Szuhay, Fierman, Makenna Garn and Sydney Overmyer were second in 2:15.11.

In the men’s meet, Cameron Bolen earned two victories on the day, winning the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 24.27 seconds and tapping the wall in 1:08.64 in the 100-meter breaststroke. Teammate Michael Phillippe took runner-up in the event with a time of 1:16.92. Bolen also turned in a runner-up time of 55.30 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle.

Sondre Haugen was another Quaker to win an event, taking home the trophy in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:01.52. He also finished second in the 100-meter butterfly (1:04.15). John Good won the 100-meter backstroke (1:03.31) and placed runner-up in the 200-meter IM (2:25.57) while Caden Traggiai placed second in both the 400-meter freestyle (4:35.78) and the 800-meter freestyle (9:19.37).

In relays, Haugen, Traggiai, Austin Reed and Good were second in the 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:42.10.

Wilmington will begin tapering for the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Championships, held at the University of Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium on Feb. 15-18.

