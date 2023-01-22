GBK Final: Washington JV 28, East Clinton girls 26

WILMINGTON — Washington held off East Clinton 28-26 Saturday in junior varsity girls basketball here at Fred Summers Court.

East Clinton made just 13 of 32 free throws in the loss, including 5 of 16 in the fourth quarter. The Astros were 0 for 8 at the line in the opening quarter.

Megan Hadley led East Clinton with 14 points. Chloe Scott had 10 points.

Megan Mongold had 12 points to lead the Blue Lions. She made a trio of three-point baskets, two of those in the fourth quarter.

Washington 28, East Clinton 26

W^9^4^7^8^^28

EC^9^4^6^7^^26

(26) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Arnold 0-0-0-0 Reynolds 0-0-2-2 Schiff 0-0-0-0 Hadley 3-1-7-14 Childers 0-0-0-0 Reed 0-0-0-0 Rigolin 0-0-0-0 Scott 3-0-4-10 TOTALS 6-1-13/32-26

(28) WASHINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Maguiling 1-1-2-5 M. Mongold 4-3-1-12 Gray 0-0-0-0 Ryan 2-0-1-5 Mootispaw 0-0-0-0 Rameriz 0-0-0-0 Smith 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 10-4-4/8-28