WHS boys knocked out in East-West quarterfinals

HARRISON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team was knocked out in the quarterfinal round Saturday at the East-West Showdown at Western Bowl.

Wilmington lost to Oak Hills in the baker match.

The Hurricane qualified as the fourth seed in the East Division and 10th overall out of 31 teams.

During the qualifying round, Wilmington had a season-best baker game of 240.

Individually, Landon Mellinger was solid with a 614 series. Isaac Pletcher had a 227 game.

SUMMARY

Jan 20, 2023

@Harrison Bowl

East-West Showdown

WIL: Anthony Perez 195, 141, na (336); Hayden Kelley 130, na, na (130); Austin Oglesby 180, 211, 170 (561); Landon Mellinger 202, 199, 213 (614); Isaac Pletcher 133, 227, 173 (533); Kaleb Hogsett na, 157, na (157); SUB 1 na, na 152; SUB 2 na, na, 121

Baker games 240, 145, 178, 174 (737)