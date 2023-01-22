Fisher, WHS girls both third at East-West Showdown

HARRISON — Kylie Fisher and the Wilmington High School girls bowlers were both third in the East-West Showdown Sunday at Western Bowl.

Fisher had a 564 series and placed third overall among individuals.

As a team, the Wilmington squad were first in the East bracket going in to match play. The Hurricane knocked off St. Ursula in round 1 then lost to SBAAC rival Batavia in the second round.

SUMMARY

Jan 21, 2023

@Harrison Bowl

WIL: Kiley Comberger 120, na, na (120); Erin Drake 131, 180, 178 (489); Lila Carter 188, 149, 161 (498); Lexus Reiley 141, 178, 188 (507); Kylie Fisher 176, 227, 161 (564); Emily Gerard na, na, 153 (153); SUB na, 119, na (119)

Baker games 138, 180, 169, 188 (675)

Round 1: WHS vs St Ursula 130-129, 176-167

Round 2: WHS vs Batavia 155-129, 156-180, 129-156