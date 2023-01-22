Massie puts trio on podium at Ron Thomas Inv.

PLAIN CITY — Clinton-Massie had a trio of wrestlers earn a spot on the podium Saturday at the Ron Thomas Invitatinoal wrestling tournament at Jonathan Alder High School.

Cody Lisle was the runnerup at 106 pounds while Cole Moorman was fourth at 126 pounds. Brodie Green placed seventh at 150 pounds.

“I thought we did really well this weekend at a really tough tournament,” said Clinton-Massie coach Spencer Running. “Our kids are showing improvement every week and I think exposing them to elite wrestling this weekend shows us where we need to be. The upper classmen wrestled great in brackets full of state level talent. We’re going to continue to improve every week.”

As a team, the Falcons were 10th out of 26 teams.

SUMMARY

Jan 21, 2023

Jon Alder Invitational

106: Cody Lisle (2nd) was pinned by Neal Krysty (BW) 0:56 in championship final

126: Cole Moorman (4th) was pinned by Jaylen Sanchez (GL) 0:45 in consolation final

150: Brodie Green (7th) pinned Braydon Cox (KR) 3:24 in 7th place match