Shooting Stars, Knights drop games to Warren Co. teams

BLANCHESTER — The Clinton County Knights were defeated by the Warren County Wildcats 39-28 Friday in the Blanchester High School gymnasium.

The Clinton County Shooting Stars played the Warren County Wildcats reserve team and came up short 49-38.

A press release from the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the games boasted a great turn-out from the players, cheerleaders and fans. The Special Forces traveling dance team performed during halftime of the second game. The Shooting Stars and Wildcat cheerleaders performed at halftime of the first game.