Phipps scores 31 in Massie 7th grade victory 53-36

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team defeated New Richmond 53-36 Monday at Andy Copeland Court.

Barron Phipps poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Falcons to the victory.

Coach Cordell Cordrey said it wasn’t his team’s best game but it was a win. Massie bolted out to a 17-4 lead after one period and never look back.

Hayden Meeker had five points. Eli Janis, Jack Clark and Easton Vinup scored four points each. Wyatt Scott tallied three points and Cash Burton tossed in two.