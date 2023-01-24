GBK Final: Western Brown 73, Wilmington 45

WILMINGTON-Hitting nearly 57 percent of its field goal attempts, Western Brown defeated Wilmington 73-45 Monday night at Fred Summers Court.

The Broncos were 33 for 58 from the field in the SBAAC American Division contest. Olivia Fischer was 10 for 16 from the floor and led WB with 20 points.

Wilmington falls to 2-6 in the American Division, 7-11 overall. The Hurricane has lost three straight and six of its last nine.

Western Brown goes to 14-3 overall, 7-1 in the American. The Broncos have won five of its last six games.

Katie Murphy was the top scorer in the game. The Hurricane lefty put through 22 points, hitting a trio of three-pointers and 7 of 9 from the free throw line.

No other Hurricane player had more than seven points (Ke’Asia Robinson).

With Elle Martin out, WHS has a 2-6 record. She averages nearly 11 points per game and is second to Murphy in the scoring column.

Without her, Murphy has stepped up but shoulders most of the offensive burden for the Hurricane, with nearly 50 percent of the WHS points.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Western Brown 73, Wilmington 45

WI^10^13^14^8^^45

WB^18^20^14^21^^73

(45) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 2-1-2-7 Hoszka1-1-0-3 Tippett 1-0-1-3 C. Diels 3-0-0-6 Murphy 6-3-7-22 L. Diels 0-0-0-0 Conley 1-0-0-2 Adams 0-0-0-0 Walker 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 15-5-10-45

(73) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Foster 7-4-0-16 Campbell 2-0-1-5 Tull 3-0-0-6 Enzweiler 3-0-0-6 Fischer 10-0-0-20 Spears 0-0-0-0 Frye 1-0-0-2 Jones 6-1-1-14 Lange 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 33-5-2-73