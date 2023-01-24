Massie boys soar, girls lose heartbreaker at RZL

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team had a big day and the girls lost a heartbreaker Monday against Goshen at Royal Z Lanes.

The Falcons had a 2,854 team score in a nearly 600-pin win over the Warriors.

Coach Tyler Hayslip said he believes the score is the highest two-game, four-baker set for Clinton-Massie.

On the other side, the were defeated 1867 to 1844. Massie struggled early and was unable to dig out of that hole. The Falcons bowled without average leader Lacie Sandlin. Khyla Jaramillo led the Falcons with a 287 series.

In the boys match, the Falcons averaged 190 in the four baker games and had several big individual performances. CM had team games of 1054 and 1038.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way we performed,” Hayslip said. “I do believe this is the highest series that we have shot in in the two-game and four-baker match set. Hopefully we take this and improve on this.”

Sam Massie had a 241 game and Gavan Hunter bowled a 247 game. Brandon Moritz had the high game of the day with a 253.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie vs Goshen

Girls Results

Goshen 1867, Clinton-Massie 1847 (615, 632, 600)

Ava Dondero 85; Jacelyn Lawson 131, 113; Khyla Jaramillo 135, 152; Rylie Gilbert 103; Mollie Miracle 114, 145

Baker games 128, 105, 169, 198 (600)

Boys Results

Clinton-Massie 2854 (1054, 1038, 762)

Mason Keck 212; Corvin Pittenger 207, 189; Sam Massie 241, 182; Brandon Moritz 190, 253; Gavan Hunter 204, 247

Baker games 186, 214, 169, 193 (762)