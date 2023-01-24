East Clinton girls pick up win over Greeneview

WILMINGTON — The East Clinton girls bowling team picked up a win Monday over Greeneview at Royal Z Lanes.

The Astros, 5-11 on the year, put the match away in the baker games with games of 157 and 151. Greeneview falls to 2-11.

Savannah Tolle had a 289 series to lead East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

East Clinton 1409 (544, 557, 308), Greeneview 1273 (598, 465, 210)

Serena Williams 83, 66; Liz Williams 70, 86; Savannah Tolle 126, 163; Leanna Wallace 132, 135; Lilly Beers 133, 107

Baker games 157, 151