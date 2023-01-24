Astros go big in finale, hold off Hurricane

WILMINGTON — East Clinton held off Wilmington Monday in a boys bowling match at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane led after two team games but the Astros had a 245 baker finale and pulled out the win 2632 to 2553.

“(We) struggled on missing spares,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “We were down going into the bakers, we regained the lead and then lost the lead.”

Wilmington led by 24 pins going to the baker games. East Clinton took a 14 pin lead with a 231 baker opener. The teams were tied after two baker games then EC grabbed a one-pin lead going to the baker finale.

East Clinton then bowled a season-best 245 baker game to secure the win.

The Astros are 14-2. The Hurricane fall to 1-12.

“The boys struggled badly,” Wallace said. “But they pulled together as a team in the bakers and corrected their issues.”

Preston Behrs had a 256 game for East Clinton and a 451 series. Isaac Pletcher bowled a 436 for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

East Clinton vs Wilmington

EC 2632 (842, 950, 840); WHS 2553 (838, 978, 737)

EC: Austin Alloy 161, 181; Preston Behrs 195, 256; Denver Day 151, 176; Lukas Runk 190, 177; Ricky Kempke 145, 160

Baker games 231, 201, 163, 245 (840)

WHS: Austin Oglesbee 196, 207; Hayden Kelly 102, 129; Anthony Perez 199, 207; Landon Mellinger 178, 212; Isaac Pletcher 213, 223

Baker games 193, 215, 162, 167 (737)