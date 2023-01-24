GBK Final: East Clinton 49, Georgetown 16

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton cooled a hot Georgetown team Monday, 49-16, in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at Clinton-Massie’s Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Astros are 15-2 with the win and 7-0 in the National Division. EC has won 21 straight National Division games dating back the 2020-21 season and a 72-50 loss to Williamsburg.

Coming in to the game, Georgetown had won five of its last six games. The G-Men are now 7-11 overall, 5-6 in the National.

Georgetown scored no more than five points in a quarter as the Astros turned up the defensive pressure. Libby Evanshine and Jordan Collom set the tone with four steals each. In all, the Astros had 16 steals.

Evanshine had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Collom had five assists. Kami Whiteaker added 12 points.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court, CMHS

East Clinton 49, Georgetown 16

G^4^3^4^5^^16

EC^15^13^15^6^^49

(16) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Fonder 1-0-0-2 Henson 1-1-0-3 Cahall 0-0-0-0 C. Ernst 1-0-0-2 McCann 0-0-0-0 Neal 2-1-1-6 Gullett 0-0-0-0 Bertram 0-0-0-0 Hudson 1-0-1-3 Riggs 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 6-2-2/4-16

(49) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-0-0-6 Evanshine 6-2-0-14 Whiteaker 3-2-4-12 Jones 1-0-0-2 Murphy 2-2-0-6 Tong 4-1-0-9 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Schiff 0-0-0-0 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 Rigolin 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 19-7-4/4-49

FIELD GOALS: EC (19-56) Evanshine 6-9 Tong 4-9

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (7-24) Evanshine 2-4

FREE THROWS: EC (4-4) Whiteaker 4-4

REBOUNDS: EC-35 (Evanshine 11, Murphy 5, Jones 5, Whiteaker 3, Hadley 3, Collom 3, Tong 2, Stonewall 1, Schiff 1, Rigolin 1)

ASSISTS: EC-13 (Collom 5, Jones 2, Tong 2, Stonewall 2, Evanshine 1)

STEALS: EC-17 (Evanshine 4, Collom 4, Whiteaker 3, Murphy 3, Tong 1, Hadley 1, Scott 1)

BLOCKS: EC-5 (Evanshine 3, Murphy 1, Collom 1)

TURNOVERS: EC-7