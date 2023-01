OWENSVILLE-Clermont Northeastern overpowered Blanchester 49-18 Monday night.

The SBAAC National Division girls basketball game was never in doubt. CNE led 20-7 after one and 35-7 at the half.

Blanchester goes to 4-12 overall, 3-6 in the division.

Clermont Northeastern is still in the hunt for the division championship with a 7-2 record. EC leads at 7-0. The Rockets are 11-6 overall.

Blanchester lost the first meeting with CNE 59-46 on Dec. 8.