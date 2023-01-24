BBK Final: Legacy Christian 57, Clinton-Massie 53

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Parker Burke scored 21 points, including two free throws in the final minute, as Legacy Christian defeated Clinton-Massie 57-53 Tuesday at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Burke and Massie’s Jerry Trout both scored 21. Legacy’s Andrew Riddle led all scorers with 23 points, nine of which came in the final quarter.

The Falcons had several big runs during the game, including a 7-0 outburst to start the fourth quarter to take a five-point lead, 46-41.

But Legacy Christian battled back to grab a one-point lead midway through the final period. It was back and forth from there. The Knights were up 55-53 going to the final minute. The Falcons called timeout to set-up a final shot, an open look that wouldn’t fall. Legacy rebounded and Burke drained two free throws for the final margin.

The Falcons move to 7-11 for the season. The Knights are 8-10.

In a back and forth start, Trout hit a three followed by Andrew Riddle’s basket for Legacy. Riddle later hit another three to put Legacy Christian on top 12-10. After an Owen Trick basket, Jacob Thompson beat the buzzer and gave LC a 14-13 lead after one.

Trick hit his second three of the night as Massie seized a 19-15 lead. Legacy Christian ended the half scoring 18 of the final 22 points to take a 33-23 lead.

The Falcons scored first straight and 13 of 15 to begin the second half with a 36-35 lead. Connor Stulz had a steal that led to an Avden Faucett basket to give Massie its first lead of the half. Legacy responded to regain the lead before Trout’s basket pulled the Falcons within two going to the fourth.

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Legacy Christian 57, Clinton-Massie 53

LC^14^19^8^16^^57

CM^13^10^16^^14^^53

(57) LEGACY CHRISTIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hess 1-1-0-3 Park 0-0-0-0 Riddle 9-4-1-23 Schwartzkopf 2-1-1-6 Burke 6-0-9-21 Thompson 2-0-0-4 TOTLAS 25-6-11/19-57

(53) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Theetge 0-0-1-1 Dillion 3-1-2-9 Wilson 3-0-2-8 Trout 8-5-0-21 Muterspaw 2-2-0-6 Faucett 2-1-0-5 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Muterspaw 2-2-0-6 TOTALS 19-10-5/9-53

By Samuel Gould WNJ Sports

EDITOR’S NOTE: Samuel Gould is a student at Clinton-Massie High School who covers sports for the News Journal.

