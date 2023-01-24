BBK Final: Washington 84, Blanchester 38

BLANCHESTER — The Washington Blue Lions were the kings of the Blanchester court, spoiling the Wildcats’ senior night with a 84-38 victory Tuesday.

Tanner Lemaster led Washington with 18 points.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 10 points.

The Blue Lions scored the first 11 points of the game on their way to 30-4 advantage after a quarter.

WCH (14-4) scored seven of the first eight of the second period to go up 37-5 at the 6:03 mark.

The Wildcats (3-13) scored the next eight to whittle their deficit to 37-13 with 2:48 left in the half.

Washington outscored Blan 15-6 the rest of the half to take its biggest cushion of the evening to that point, 52-19, into the intermission.

With a hoop and harm to start the second half, Washington forced a running clock.

The Lions roared their way to a 50-point advantage, 69-19, with the first 17 points of the third quarter.

Washington’s largest lead of the night was 81-27 with 6:12 left in the contest.

Blan closed the game on an 11-3 run.

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Washington 84, Blanchester 38

W^30^22^22^10^^84

B^4^15^6^13^^38

(84) WASHINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Rickman 4-0-8, Wall 2-1-6, Bearden 3-0-6, Lemaster 8-2-18, I. Haithcock 3-0-6, May 3-0-8, Miller 5-0-13, R. Haithcock 6-0-14, Tayese 2-1-5, N. Haithcock 0-0-0. Total 36-4-84. 3-point goals: 8 (Miller 3, R. Haithcock 2, May 2, Wall). FTM-FTA 4-10, 40 percent.

(38) BLANCHESTER (fg-ft-tp) Sipple 2-6-10, Creager 1-0-2, West 2-0-4, Malott 1-0-3, Estep 0-0-0, Tangonan 3-1-7, Taylor 0-1-1, Wymer 1-0-2, Byrom 1-0-3, Culberson 0-2-2, Bradley 2-0-4. Total 13-10-38. 3-point goals: 2 (Byrom, Malott). FTM-FTA 10-22, 45 percent.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-wildcat-8.jpg