BBK Final: Clermont NE 56, East Clinton 22

OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern remained atop the standings Tuesday with a 56-22 win over East Clinton at the CNE gym.

The Rockets (13-5, 8-1) stayed a game in front of second place Williamsburg with the win.

East Clinton falls to 0-16, 0-8.

It was an uphill battle for the Astros, who trailed 14-10 after one quarter. It was still close, 22-17, at halftime.

But the Rockets outscored the Astros 17-0 in the third period to take a 39-17 lead. East Clinton scored five in the fourth while Clermont Northeastern scored 17.

