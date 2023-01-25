BBK Final: CNE reserves 38, East Clinton 33

OWENSVILLE — East Clinton made a 26-point improvement Tuesday night but Clermont Northeastern prevailed 38-33 in junior varsity boys basketball action at the CNE gym.

The Astros lost to the Rockets by 31 points in the first meeting, coach Greg Roberts said.

Aiden Warner led EC with 10 points.

East Clinton was within two with around 90 seconds to play, Roberts said, but a missed free throw kept the Astros from scoring again.

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2023

@Clermont NE

Clermont NE 38, East Clinton 33

EC^8^11^8^6^^33

CNE^11^10^9^8^^38

(33) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Terrell 2-1-2-7 Warner 3-2-2-10 Mess 1-1-0-3 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Arnold 1-0-0-2 Max Crowe 1-0-0-2 Edison 0-0-0-0 Gulley 2-0-3-7 Walker 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 11-4-7/10-33

(38) CLERMONT NE (fg-3ft-ft-tp) Schmidt 6-2-2-16 Crawford 0-0-0-0 Bacon 0-0-0-0 Yeager 0-0-1-1 Van Pelt 1-0-2-4 Carlier 1-1-3-6 Bowen 2-0-0-4 Brohm 1-0-3-5 Wedding 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 12-3-11/17-38