WR Final: Butler 59, Clinton-Massie 18

VANDALIA — The Clinton-Massie wrestling team was defeated by a strong Butler team 59-18 Wednesday night at BHS.

“Butler is a very talented and well-coached team,” CM head coach Spencer Running said. “They are definitely one of the better squads we have wrestled this year. It was a good dual to show our group where we need to be. Senior Brodie Green had a good, quality win.”

Green pinned Braylen Crump in 5:39 at 150 pounds.

Hunter Monds (165) and Cody Lisle (106) also recorded pins for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Jan 25, 2023

@Butler High School

Varsity

Butler 59, Clinton-Massie 18

138: Jaddan Bragg was pinned by Joey Love 0:46

144: Jackson Doyle was dec by AJ Turner 8-0

150: Brodie Green pinned Braylen Crump 5:39

165: Hunter Monds pinned James Hodge 2:32

215: Matt Fawley lost tech fall Tyler Pennington 3:32

285: Justin Beekman lost tech fall Zach Back 2:29

106: Cody Lisle pinned Layton Combs 0:51

113: Evan Jett was dec by Keegan Hoop 9-6

120: Gatlin Newkirk was pinned by Jaden Gyan 2:54

126: Cole Moorman was pinned by Noah Moreland 2:48

132: Kaylee Ramsey was pinned by Parker Lee 1:06

Exhibition

Justin Beekman was pinned by Jackson Brock 2:47

Jaddan Bragg was pinned by Louden Maxwell 1:14

Abby Crouse was pinned by Ben Campbell 2:43

Gleb Luce pinned James Austin 2:55