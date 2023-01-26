WR Final: Butler 59, Clinton-Massie 18

VANDALIA — The Clinton-Massie wrestling team was defeated by a strong Butler team 59-18 Wednesday night at BHS.
“Butler is a very talented and well-coached team,” CM head coach Spencer Running said. “They are definitely one of the better squads we have wrestled this year. It was a good dual to show our group where we need to be. Senior Brodie Green had a good, quality win.”
Green pinned Braylen Crump in 5:39 at 150 pounds.
Hunter Monds (165) and Cody Lisle (106) also recorded pins for the Falcons.
SUMMARY
Jan 25, 2023
@Butler High School
Varsity
Butler 59, Clinton-Massie 18
138: Jaddan Bragg was pinned by Joey Love 0:46
144: Jackson Doyle was dec by AJ Turner 8-0
150: Brodie Green pinned Braylen Crump 5:39
165: Hunter Monds pinned James Hodge 2:32
215: Matt Fawley lost tech fall Tyler Pennington 3:32
285: Justin Beekman lost tech fall Zach Back 2:29
106: Cody Lisle pinned Layton Combs 0:51
113: Evan Jett was dec by Keegan Hoop 9-6
120: Gatlin Newkirk was pinned by Jaden Gyan 2:54
126: Cole Moorman was pinned by Noah Moreland 2:48
132: Kaylee Ramsey was pinned by Parker Lee 1:06
Exhibition
Justin Beekman was pinned by Jackson Brock 2:47
Jaddan Bragg was pinned by Louden Maxwell 1:14
Abby Crouse was pinned by Ben Campbell 2:43
Gleb Luce pinned James Austin 2:55