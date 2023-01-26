EC boys win, girls fall to Western Brown at RZL

WILMINGTON — East Clinton was a bit off Wednesday but defeated Western Brown at Royal Z Lanes.

The EC boys were 2252 to 2090 winners.

The Astro girls were defeated 1950 to 1678. Leanna Wallace had a 295 series and Lilly Beers had a 292 series to lead East Clinton.

On the boys side, Lukas Runk was the clear top bowler on either side with a 421 series. No other bowler was within 59 pins of Runk.

SUMMARY

Jan 25, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Western Brown vs East Clinton

Girls Results

Western Brown 1950 (726, 641, 583), East Clinton 1678 (584, 628, 466)

EC: Serena Williams 91, 101 (192); Liz Williams 83, 71 (154); Savannah Tolle 152, 127 (279); Leanna Wallace 147, 148 (295); Lilly Beers 111, 181 (292)

Baker games 123, 103, 138, 102 (466)

–

Boys Results

East Clinton 2252 (909, 794, 549), Western Brown 2090 (720, 731, 639)

EC: Austin Alloy 171, na (171); Preston Behr 163, 190 (353); Denver Day 176, 142 9318); Lukas Runk 209, 212 (421); Ricky Kempke 190, 147 (337); Sub na, 103

Baker games 145, 145, 126, 133