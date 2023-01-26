GBK Final: Wilmington 60, New Richmond 27

WILMINGTON — Wilmington defeated New Richmond 60-27 Thursday night to give head coach Zach Williams the 100th varsity win of his WHS girls basketball coaching career.

Wilmington is 8-11 overall, 3-6 in the SBAAC American Division. New Richmond drops to 3-16 overall, 0-9 in the Division.

Katie Murphy scored 20 points, giving her 980 in her Hurricane career. Caroline Diels grabbed 12 rebounds.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Jan 26, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 60, New Richmond 27

NR^3^9^7^8^^27

W^15^13^19^13^^60

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_5Zwilliams0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w2CDiels0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w2KMurphy0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w2TNoz0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w2ZWilliams0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w3CDiels0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w3ZWilliams0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w4ZWilliams0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wAdamsConley0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wATippett0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wBEarley0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wCDiels0126eh.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wDefense0126eh.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wKMurphy0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wLooseBall0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wRobinson0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wSeniorHead0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wTNoz0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wWalker0126me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wZWilliams0126me.jpg