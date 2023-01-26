GBK Final: Wilmington 60, New Richmond 27

WILMINGTON — Wilmington defeated New Richmond 60-27 Thursday night to give head coach Zach Williams the 100th varsity win of his WHS girls basketball coaching career.
Wilmington is 8-11 overall, 3-6 in the SBAAC American Division. New Richmond drops to 3-16 overall, 0-9 in the Division.
Katie Murphy scored 20 points, giving her 980 in her Hurricane career. Caroline Diels grabbed 12 rebounds.
This story will be updated.
SUMMARY
Jan 26, 2023
@Fred Summers Court
Wilmington 60, New Richmond 27
NR^3^9^7^8^^27
W^15^13^19^13^^60