East Clinton swimmers celebrate Senior Night

HILLSBORO — It was Senior Night at the Highland County YMCA for East Clinton swimmers Tuesday night.

The three senior Astros are Teddy Murphy, Melanie Harner and Savannah Tolle.

“They have been foundational members of the swim team and have provided laughter, guidance, and encouragement to the younger members,” EC coach Rich Garnai said.

In the pool, the EC boys team was led by Jacob George with two first place finishes in the 100 and 50 butterfly events. Barrett Beam earned a first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 IM. Elyon Hackmann placed first in the 100 backstroke. Bo Frye earned third place in both the 100 freestyle and 50 breaststroke and Murphy finished third in the 500 freestyle individual race.

On the girls side, the Astros were led by Tolle (50 fly) and Molly Seabaugh (50 free) each with first place finishes. Harner earned second in the 50 backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle. Kaylyn Deaton finished second in the 100 breaststroke. Seabaugh also finished third in the 500 freestyle.

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2023

@Highland County YMCA

Boys Results

200 FREE: Jacob Murphy 3:59.87 (5th)

50 BREAST: Bo Frye 42.18 (3rd)

50 FREE: Barrett Beam 26.31 (1st)

100 FLY: Jacob George 1:16.66 (1st)

100 IM: Elyon Hackmann 1:18.53 (4th); Beam 1:17.61 (2nd)

100 FREE: Frye 1:15.58 (3rd)

500 FREE: Murphy 11:43.73 (3rd)

100 BACK: Hackmann 1:26.76 (1st)

50 FLY: George 35.08 (1st)

Girls Results

50 BREAST: Savannah Tolle 48.12 (3rd); Jade Campbell 52.78 (6th); Kaylyn Deaton 49.34 (4th)

50 FREE: Campbell 42.42 (5th); Molly Seabaugh 34.01 (1st)

100 FREE: Melanie Harner 1:24.94 (3rd)

50 BACK: Harner 48.41 (2nd)

500 FREE: Seabaugh 8:36.51 (3rd)

50 FLY: Tolle 37.22 (1st)

100 BREAST: Deaton 1:43.98 (2nd)