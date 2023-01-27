Posted on by

BBK Final: Western Brown 64, Wilmington 37


By Mark Huber - [email protected]

Photo by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


WILMINGTON — Drew Novak scored 22 points and Western Brown pulled away after a close first quarter to defeat Wilmington 64-37 Friday night at Fred Summers Court.

The SBAAC American Division co-leaders are 7-1 in the conference and 13-3 overall. The Broncos are tied with New Richmond atop the loop.

Wilmington drops to 3-13 overall, 2-6 in league play. The Hurricane has lost 12 straight games.

Bryson Platt led the Hurricane with 11 points.

Wilmington made a game of it early, trailing 15-12 after one quarter. It was 21-17 Broncos in the second following a Mike Brown Jr. three-point play.

But Western Brown used a patience offense to score 35 of the next 45 points and cruise to an easy win.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Western Brown 64, Wilmington 37

WB^15^21^20^8^^64

WIL^12^7^8^10^^37

(64) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) S. Smith 2-0-2-6 Frye 6-3-0-15 Louden 0-0-0-0 Crall 4-0-0-8 Novak 8-1-5-22 Jamison 2-1-1-6 I. Smith 2-0-1-5 Spears 0-0-0-0 Hamilton 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 25-5-9-64

(37) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 1-0-2-4 Rickman 0-0-2-2 Camp 2-0-1-5 Platt 4-0-3-11 Lazic 0-0-2-2 Morales 3-0-2-8 Fickert 0-0-0-0 Patel 1-1-0-3 Custis 1-0-0-2 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Turner 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-1-12-37

FIELD GOALS: WB (25-48) Novak 8-10 Frye 6-12; WIL (12-39) Platt 4-9 Morales 3-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WB (5-17); WIL (1-9)

FREE THROWS: WB (9-11) Novak 5-6; WIL (12-16) Platt 3-4

REBOUNDS: WB-28 (Crall 9 Novak 8 I. Smith 5); WIL-13 (Lazic 6 Patel 2 Morales 2Brown 1 Camp 1 Platt 1 Fickert 1)

ASSISTS: WB-9 (S. Smith 3, Frye 3); WIL-5 (Fickert 2 Brown 1 Platt 1 Lazic 1)

STEALS: WB-3; WIL-6 (Brown 2 Platt 1 Lazic 1 Morales 1 Fickert 1)

BLOCKS: WB-4 (Novak 4); WIL-0

TURNOVERS: WB-13; WIL-16

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w2ALazic0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w2JMOrales0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w2LCamp0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w2SRickman0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w3ALazic0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w3LCamp0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wALazic0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wAPatel0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wBPlatt0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wBturner0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wCFickert0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wJackson0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wJCustis0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wJMOrales0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wLCamp0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wMBrown0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wSRickman0127me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

By Mark Huber

[email protected]