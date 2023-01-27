BBK Final: Western Brown 64, Wilmington 37

WILMINGTON — Drew Novak scored 22 points and Western Brown pulled away after a close first quarter to defeat Wilmington 64-37 Friday night at Fred Summers Court.

The SBAAC American Division co-leaders are 7-1 in the conference and 13-3 overall. The Broncos are tied with New Richmond atop the loop.

Wilmington drops to 3-13 overall, 2-6 in league play. The Hurricane has lost 12 straight games.

Bryson Platt led the Hurricane with 11 points.

Wilmington made a game of it early, trailing 15-12 after one quarter. It was 21-17 Broncos in the second following a Mike Brown Jr. three-point play.

But Western Brown used a patience offense to score 35 of the next 45 points and cruise to an easy win.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Western Brown 64, Wilmington 37

WB^15^21^20^8^^64

WIL^12^7^8^10^^37

(64) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) S. Smith 2-0-2-6 Frye 6-3-0-15 Louden 0-0-0-0 Crall 4-0-0-8 Novak 8-1-5-22 Jamison 2-1-1-6 I. Smith 2-0-1-5 Spears 0-0-0-0 Hamilton 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 25-5-9-64

(37) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 1-0-2-4 Rickman 0-0-2-2 Camp 2-0-1-5 Platt 4-0-3-11 Lazic 0-0-2-2 Morales 3-0-2-8 Fickert 0-0-0-0 Patel 1-1-0-3 Custis 1-0-0-2 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Turner 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-1-12-37

FIELD GOALS: WB (25-48) Novak 8-10 Frye 6-12; WIL (12-39) Platt 4-9 Morales 3-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WB (5-17); WIL (1-9)

FREE THROWS: WB (9-11) Novak 5-6; WIL (12-16) Platt 3-4

REBOUNDS: WB-28 (Crall 9 Novak 8 I. Smith 5); WIL-13 (Lazic 6 Patel 2 Morales 2Brown 1 Camp 1 Platt 1 Fickert 1)

ASSISTS: WB-9 (S. Smith 3, Frye 3); WIL-5 (Fickert 2 Brown 1 Platt 1 Lazic 1)

STEALS: WB-3; WIL-6 (Brown 2 Platt 1 Lazic 1 Morales 1 Fickert 1)

BLOCKS: WB-4 (Novak 4); WIL-0

TURNOVERS: WB-13; WIL-16

Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w2ALazic0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w2JMOrales0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w2LCamp0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w2SRickman0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w3ALazic0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_w3LCamp0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wALazic0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wAPatel0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wBPlatt0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wBturner0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wCFickert0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wJackson0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wJCustis0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wJMOrales0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wLCamp0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wMBrown0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wSRickman0127me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber