BBK Final: Clermont NE 61, Blanchester 38

OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern maintained its lead in the SBAAC National Division Friday with a 61-38 win over Blanchester.

The Rockets are 9-1 in league play with two games to go. They are 14-5 overall.

Blanchester slips to 3-13 and 2-8.

Zach West led the Blanchester offense with 15 points, which included a trio of three-pointers.

Bryce Sipple chimed in with 14 points.

Symon Mattes had 16 points for the Rockets while Connor Yeager scored 13 points.

The Rockets went up early, 10-5 after one. West scored all five of the BHS points in the opener. Jansen Wymer hit a three in the second but CNE pushed ahead 22-10 at the break.

In the third, the Rockets matched their first half total and pulled away, 44-24, after three. West hit two threes in the period for BHS. But Mattes had nine and CJ Boothby scored seven for CNE.

Sipple scored 10 in the fourth but it was too little, too late for the Wildcats. Six different players scored in the fourth for the homestanding Rockets.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2023

@Clermont NE High School

Clermone NE 61, Blanchester 38

B^5^5^14^14^^38

CNE^10^12^22^17^^61

(61) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mattes 5-3-3-16 Brown 0-0-0-0 Mott 2-0-0-4 Boothby 5-1-0-11 C. Yeager 5-0-3-13 Woolery 1-0-2-4 Schmidt 1-0-2-4 Hunt 2-0-0-4 Carlier 0-0-2-2 Bowen 0-0-0-0 Brehm 0-0-0-0 L Yeager 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 22-5-12/16-61

(38) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 5-2-2-14 Tangonan 0-0-2-2 West 6-3-0-15 Wymer 1-1-0-3 Malott 1-0-0-2 Creager 1-0-0-2 Taylor 0-0-0-0 Estep 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-6-4/9-38