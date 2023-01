NEW RICHMOND — New Richmond kept pace with Western Brown Friday with a 55-33 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division boys basketball.

The Lions and Broncos are both 7-1 in the division. New Richmond goes to 12-7 on the year.

Western Brown defeated New Richmond 53-43 earlier in the year. The two teams meet Friday at WBHS.

Clinton-Massie has now lost two in a row after winning two straight. The Falcons are 7-12 overall, 2-6 in the league.