BBK Final: Wilmington 62, East Clinton 49

WILMINGTON — Led by Bryson Platt, Wilmington ended its 12-game losing streak Saturday night with a 62-49 win over East Clinton at Fred Summers Court.

Platt led all scorers with 22 points.

The Hurricane is 4-13 on the year. East Clinton drops to 0-17.

Dakota Collom led the Astros with 17 points. Peyton Lilly scored 12.

Collom opened the scoring then the teams traded turnovers. Eventually, Wilmington settled down and went on a 7-0 run. Alex Lazic played well in the post and Stevie Rickman cut to the lane for a bucket for WHS.

Toby Huff hit a deep three to end the streak then Lilly followed with a pair of layups to put the Astros on top 9-7.

A Maddix Crowe bucket opened the second then Collom drained a three as East Clinton built a seven-point lead. The Hurricane regrouped and erased the deficit.

Collom fed Xander Lake to put the Astros back on top. But East Clinton wasn’t done and ultimately scored seven straight points.

The streaky contest continued, though, and it was Wilmington’s turn. The Hurricane scored nine of the final 11 points of the first half to get within a point at 23-22 at the intermission.

Platt hit a three and forced a turnover as the Hurricane intensity reached a higher level in the first 30 seconds of the third. Collom would respond with a pull-up mid-range shot and a blown kiss to his bench, sparking a reaction from the crowd.

The teams would go back and forth for a bit before back-to-back buckets and a Chase Fickert three gave Wilmington a 36-29 lead. This time it would hold. The Hurricane led 44-35 going into the fourth.

A steal turned into a Jose Morales bucket. A Bryson Platt three-pointer would open up a 7-1 run from Wilmington. East Clinton fought back, but the deficit would be too much to overcome.

This story will be updated.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_swishrgb-18.jpg