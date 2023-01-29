BBK Final: EC reserves 47, Wilmington 39

WILMINGTON — East Clinton exploded for 29 points in the third quarter and erased a big halftime deficit en route to a 47-39 win over Wilmington in reserve boys basketball Saturday at Fred Summers Court.

Aven Patel led the young Hurricane with 11 points, seven of those in the second quarter when Wilmington had its best quarter with 17 points.

Jonathan Custis had 10 points.

East Clinton 29-16 at halftime but Noah Mess and Max Gulley had nine points each in the third period as the Astros took a 45-31 lead.

Gulley finished with 12 points, Mess 11 and Aiden Walker 10 for ECHS.

SUMMARY

Jan 28, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

East Clinton 47, Wilmington 39

W^12^17^2^8^^39

EC^9^7^29^2^^47

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jackson 2-0-0-4 Hunter 3-2-0-8 Wheeler 1-0-0-2 Custis 4-1-1-10 Patel 5-1-0-11 Turner 2-0-0-4 Skinner 0-0-0-0 Alsip 0-0-0-0 Groves 0-0-0-0 Ewing 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 17-4-1-39

(47) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Warner 3-1-0-7 Mess 5-1-0-11 Max Crowe 1-0-3-5 Gulley 4-1-3-12 Walker 3-0-4-10 Terrell 0-0-0-0 Bergenero 0-0-0-0 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Edison 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 17-3-10/20-47