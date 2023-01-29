WC swimmers fall to JCU in prep for OACs

WILMINGTON — John Carroll University defeated the Wilmington College men’s and women’s swim teams Saturday afternoon at the WC pool.

It was the final dual of the season for the Quakers, who will begin tapering for the OAC Championships.

In individual events, Caden Traggiai recorded two top-three finishes with a runner-up swim of 10:44.33 in the 1,000-yard freestyle. The Quakers had two of the top three placers in the 100-yard IM as John Good place second (56.48 seconds).

“The team as a whole was up and down today,” head coach Trip Breen said. “Everyone has put in some quality training this year.”

For the WC women, Makenna Garn turned in the Quakers’ lone victory at the meet, winning the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.15.

The Quakers will now taper for the OAC Championships, which will take place from Feb. 15-18 at the University of Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium.