MBK Final: Heidelberg 92, WC 59

TIFFIN, Ohio – Heidelberg University led from start to finish in a 92-59 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team Saturday at Seiberling Gymnasium.

Wilmington made 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) for the game, but connected on 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from three-point distance. The Quakers converted 23-of-31 (74.2 percent) from the free throw line while the Student Princes held a 50-37 edge in rebounding.

Isaiah Young led all scorers with 20 points in 24 minutes on 6-of-11 shooting.

For the Quakers, Bryce Bird finished with a team-high 16 points while Wilmington High School graduate Kellen Baltazar chipped in eight points off the bench.

Emmanuel Perdue opened the game with the hoop and the harm, and consecutive three-pointers from Zane Leitwein and Seth Hohman forced a timeout from Wilmington head coach Micah Mills. Trailing 9-0, the Quakers came out of the timeout and answered with a 9-2 run capped by a three from Collin Barker, also a WHS graduate, at the 15:18 mark to pull the visitors within a basket.

From there, however, the rest of the game belonged to the Student Princes. Heidelberg went on an 18-6 run to open up a 29-15 advantage and led 47-22 at halftime. The hosts shot 51.6 percent (17-of-31) from the field in the first and held WC to 24.1 percent (7-of-29).

Wilmington returns home to host Capital University 7 p.m. Wednesday.

