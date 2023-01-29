WC men, women have strong days at Wittenberg

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team tallied 10 top-eight finishes at the Steemer Showcase at Wittenberg University Saturday. The event was individual-based and did not feature team scores.

For the WC women, there were five top-eight finishes.

In track events, the Quaker relay squad of Kylee Schafer, Madison Dietz, Rachel Spanfellner and Jaineen Smith finished runner-up with a time of 1:53.50. Schafter and Spanfellner also competed in the 500-meter run with Schafer placing fourth (1:34.12).

In field events, Lexi Grice and Abby Lodewyck both placed in the top eight of the weight throw. Grice’s heave of 44’ 9” was good for fourth place while Lodewyck’s mark of 42’ 9.5” took eighth.

For the men, in track events, Samuel Alexander had the highest finish for the Quakers as the sophomore placed fourth (1:20.74) in the 500-meter run. In distance events, Noah Tobin ran a time of 8:29.83 to finish sixth in the 3,000-meter run. Additionally, the Wilmington 4-x-200-meter relay squad of Alijah Fleming, Jamaun Clark, Quentin Davis and Tyreeq Nebbitt crossed the finish line in 1:37.40 to place sixth.

Simon Heys, though he did not run at Wittenberg, broke his own school record in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:18.45 at Indiana University.

In field events, Brady Vilvens finished third (6’ 2.25”) in the high jump and eighth (42’ 5.25”) in the triple jump while Brayden Jones took seventh in the pole vault (11’ 8”). Mike Soltis led off the throwers with a sixth-place heave of 44’ 10.75” in the shot put. A trio of Quakers – Nathan Borgan (54’ 4.75”), Nate Marcum (53’ 8.25”) and Andrew Pacifico (49’ 11.75”) took third, fourth and sixth respectively in the weight throw.

Wilmington will have a weekend off before traveling back to Wittenberg for the Indoor All-Ohio Meet on February 11.