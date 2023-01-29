Smith lone champ as BHS, EC compete at Milford Inv.

MILFORD — The Blanchester wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the Milford Invitational.

East Clinton wrestlers were 13th in the 19-team field.

Hunter Smith of Blanchester won the 120-pound weight class with an 8-6 win over James Schnurstein of Anderson in the championship match.

Blanchester’s Zack Musselman was the runnerup at 132 pounds while East Clinton’s Christopher Rider was fourth.

Cody Kidd, the Wildcats’ 215-pounder, was second to Cohen Reip of Lakota East.

Chasen Allison was runnerup at 285 pounds, giving Blanchester its final placer of the day.

East Clinton’s Curtis Singleton took fifth place in the 144-pound class while Blan’s Dylan Short was third at 150 pounds with an overtime victory. Jade Huston of BHS finished sixth at 175 and teammate Tristen Malone was sixth at 190.