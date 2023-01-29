Hurricane wins 3rd tourney of year, 1st at Eaton

EATON — Continuing one of the best team seasons in Wilmington High School wrestling history, the Hurricane were easy winners Saturday at the 52nd annual Eaton Sam Ridder Invitational.

Wilmington has won three tournaments this season.

The Hurricane had 197 points while runnerup Milton-Union scored 144.

Wilmington had a pair of champions in the tournament. Thane McCoy decisioned Max Kaye of Piqua in the 138-pound championship match. Gage Davis gained the measure of Brayden Koeller of Twin Valley South by pin (2:34) in the title bout at 165 pounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 28, 2023

Eaton Sam Ridder Invitational

@Eaton High School

Paul McKnight at 215 and Carson Hibbs at 132 were both runnerup finishers in their weight classes.

TEAMS

1. Wilmington 197.0; 2. Milton-Union 144.0; 3. Oakwood 131.5; 4. Eaton 125.5; 5. Waynesville 112.5; 6. Piqua 110.5; 7. Lakewood 105.0; 8. Carroll 97.0; 9. Bellbrook 96.0; 10. Twin Valley So. 82.0; 11. Valley View 79.0; 12. Cham. Julienne 75.0; 13. Shawnee 68.5; 14. Tippecanoe 68.0; 15. Fairborn 65.0; 16. Talawanda 62.5; 17. Goshen 48.0; Greenville 48.0; 19. Madison 46.5; 20. National Trail 46.0; 21. Alter 27.0; 22. Tri-County North 3.0

106: Alonzo Woody 4th, lost to Dylan Johnston (Piqua) 4:30

113: Mythias Stuckey, 3rd, pinned Logan Schlieman (Fairborn) 4:22

132: Carson Hibbs, 2nd, dec by Evan Wilcox (Valley View) 4-2

138: Thane McCoy, 1st, ded Max Kaye (Piqua) 12-4

144: Caydn Denniston, 3rd, pinned Phillip Stevens (Waynesville) 0:11

165: Gage Davis, 1st, pinned Brayden Koeller (Twin Valley South) 2:34

190: Josh Snell, 5th, by default Brody Bingle (Waynesville)

215: Paul McKnight, 2nd, was pinned by Jimmy Bechter (Carroll) 0:54

285: Brylin Ruddle, 4th, pinned by Matthew Zirkle (Goshen) 1:55