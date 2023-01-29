BBK Final: Lynchburg-Clay 60, Blanchester 47

LYNCHBURG — Blanchester was outscored 26-12 in the first period and lost to Lynchburg-Clay 60-47 Saturday night in non-league boys basketball.

The Wildcats outscored the Mustangs 35-34 over the final three quarters.

The loss is the five straight for Blanchester who now stands 3-15.

Bryce Sipple had 16 points for Blanchester. Jansen Wymer contributed 11 points.

Sipple led with assists (3) and steals (2) while Nick Taylor led in rebounds (9).

SUMMARY

Jan 28, 2023

@Lynchburg-Clay High School

Lynchburg 60, Blanchester 47

B^12^11^11^13^^47

LC^26^12^11^11^^60

(47) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 6-0-3-16 Tangonan 2-2-0-6 West 3-1-0-7 Wymer 5-1-0-11 Malott 0-0-0-0 Creager 1-0-0-2 Taylor 1-0-3-5 Estep 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 18-4-7/9-47

FIELD GOALS: B (18-58) Wymer 5-11

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B (4-26) Tangonan 2-3

FREE THROWS: B (7-9) Sipple 3-3

REBOUNDS: B-34 (Taylor 9, West 7, Sipple 7, Tangonan 4, Malott 3, Wymer 2, Estep 1, Creager 1)

ASSISTS: B-10 (Sipple 3, Tangonan 2, West 2, Creager 1, Taylor 1, Estep 1)

STEALS: B-5 (Sipple 2, Tangonan 1, Wymer 1, Malott 1)

BLOCKS: B-3 (Sipple 1, West 1, Taylor 1)

TURNOVERS: B-17

