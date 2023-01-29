East Clinton girls earn top seed in sectional tourney

East Clinton earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III Cincinnati I sectional tournament.

The tournament pairings for girls basketball was made Sunday afternoon.

The Astros (16-2) will play county rival Blanchester (4-13) 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington (8-11) will face No. 7 seed Taylor (14-5) 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Middletown High School in the Division II South 1 bracket.

Clinton-Massie (7-11) has a bye and will play 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Trotwood-Madison High School in the second round. The Falcons will meet No. 2 seed Waynesville (17-3) or Belmont (7-9). Those two teams will meet 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Trotwood-Madison.

Other games at WHS will be Reading against Georgetown (12:30 p.m. Feb. 11), Bethel-Tate versus Norwood (2 p.m. Feb. 11) in the first round. Second round games have the EC-Blan winner playing Taft 6 p.m. Feb. 14. The bracket championship will be 1 p.m. Feb. 18.