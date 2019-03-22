Turpin tops ‘Cane in state team tennis

CINCINNATI – The Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Turpin 5-0 Friday in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state team tournament at THS.

The Hurricane had just one three-set match, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-10 loss to Jonathan Fender and Brady Henry at first doubles.

All other matches were won by Turpin in two sets.

SUMMARY

March 22, 2019

State Team Tournament

@Turpin High School

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads was def by P. Wantz 3-6, 4-6

• Avery Bradshaw was def by A. Kissel 0-6, 0-6

• Jack Romer was def by N. Dittmann 1-6, 3-6

Doubles

• Jonathan Fender, Brady Henry were def by P. Rhodes, M. Reynolds 6-3, 3-6, 6-10

• Caleb Reed, Jacob Romer were def by R. Owens, L. Chavez 4-6, 0-6