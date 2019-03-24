Preview ‘19: East Clinton High School baseball

March 23^Sheldon Clark^A^1:30
March 23^Rowan County^A^4
(Both games at Rowan County, Ky. baseball field)
March 25^Fairfield^H^4
March 27^Clermont NE^A^4:30
March 29^Batavia^H^4:30
April 1^Williamsburg^H^4:30
April 3^Blanchester^H^4:30
April 5^Georgetown^A^4:30
April 8^Bethel-Tate^A^4:30
April 10^Felicity^H^4:30
April 12^New Richmond^H^5
April 13^Whiteoak^H^10
April 13^Whiteoak^H^Noon
April 17^Clermont NE^H^4:30
April 19^Williamsburg^A^4:30
April 22^Blanchester^A^4:30
April 25^Greeneview^A^5
April 26^Georgetown^H^4:30
April 29^Bethel-Tate^H^4:30
May 1^Felicity^A^4:30
May 3^Clinton-Massie^H^4:30
Now in his third year as East Clinton varsity baseball coach, Brian Carey doesn’t want a repeat of 2018. He hopes the juniors and seniors on the EC squad feel the same way.
“I have had these seniors and juniors now for three years,” said Carey. “It is now time for them to step up and lead this team to a league title. When we watched Blanchester seal the SBAAC championship against us last year, it hurt.
“The upperclassmen have worked very hard this off season to make sure that does not happen this year. They are hungry and the newcomers have brought the missing components in the field. We want to see more players step up as dominant pitchers.”
Carey will have Cam Conner and DJ Henry coaching at the high school level with Don Morrow, Daniel Day, Jeff Walker, Eric Slagle, Tom Bieting and Bobbie Pierson coaching at the junior high level.
East Clinton was 9-9 last season and lost three players, including first team All-SBAAC pitcher Brandon Norris.
The Astros have returning Zach Mitchell (first team All-SBAAC), Austin Arellano (first team All-SBAAC) and Matt Mitchell (second team All-SBAAC). Newcomers include Quinton Tolle and Isaiah Curtis.
Carey said the main concern currently is a lack of depth in the pitching department. East Clinton lost its top two hurlers from a year ago.
The coach likes the infield play as well as the offense, both “should continue to be consistent,” he said.
Carey said Blanchester and Clermont Northeastern should be the National Division favorites in 2019.