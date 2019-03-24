Preview ‘19: East Clinton High School tennis

In his fourth season as East Clinton tennis coach, Bill Hrabak believes his Astros can contend for the SBAAC National Division crown. They’ll have solid numbers to choose from in 2019.

East Clinton lost three players – four-year lettermen Alex Pence and Blake Bronson along with two-year starter Jacob Olds – from last year’s team that finished fourth in the National Division.

But Hrabak lists three upperclass newcomers as well as a junior varsity team to help “continue the upward ascent of the EC tennis program.”

Aidan Henson, Zac Carver and Trent Garen are upperclassmen who look to fill out the Astros starting lineup.

The foundation of the program this season will be Jake Howard, John Cline, Hayden Pirman and Josh Cline. All are three-year letterwinners.

Hrabak says Blanchester, Felicity and Bethel-Tate are National Division favorites but his team can compete if he can find “two solid replacements for our second and third singles” position. Also the rapid development of Henson, Carver and Garen will go a long way in determine the Astros standing.

Among the JV players who will see court time and may move up to the varsity lineup if play warrants are Carter Carey, Owen Beatty, Grant Stonewall, Jadon Johnson, Kane Morton and Shane Lynch.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-2.jpg

News Journal