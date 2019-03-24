Preview ‘19: Clinton-Massie High School tennis

March 25^Hillsboro^A^4:30
March 28^New Richmond^H^4:30
April 2^Goshen^H^4:30
April 3^Greeneview^H^4:30
April 4^Wilmington^A^4
April 5^Clermont NE^A^4
April 6^Bethel-Tate^H^11
April 8^Batavia^A^4
April 11^Western Brown^H^4:30
April 12^Bethel-Tate^A^4
April 13^Hillsboro^H^11
April 16^Wilmington^A^4:30
April 18^Batavia^H^4:30
April 22^New Richmond^A^4
April 29^Western Brown^A^4
May 1^SBAAC^A^9
(SBAAC Championship at Wilmington)
Clayton Amburgy returns as one of the top singles players in the SBAAC in 2019.
A 13-2 record last year, Amburgy will lead the Falcons this season as they look to improve on a 6-9 record and fourth place league finish.
Joining Amburgy as returning players are Austin Faucett and Jason Martin.
Coach Rod Amburgy, in his second year as head coach, said his team lost Zack Hammonds, Drew Keller and exchange student Leo Lentz from last year’s team.
So the need to develop young players to fill in those spots will be key to the success of the team.
“I’m excited for the boys tennis season to start,” the CM coach said. “I think the team is ready to get going also. There will be several new players this season. I’m looking forward to the helping the team have a good time this year learning and competing.”
Among the newcomers for the Falcons are Brennen Swope, Barek Bennett, Abby Faucett and Tyler Greathouse.
Amburgy said Wilmington is the favorite to win the American Division title this season.