Preview ‘19: Blanchester High School girls track and field

After three straight SBAAC National Division championships, the Blanchester High School girls track and field team may not be the team to beat this season.

Coach Tony Blevins, in his 14th season, said Williamsburg “is probably the easy favorite to win the league; they have almost everyone back.”

And the Ladycats lost several key performers include Asia Baldwin, a four-time runner of the year in the conference, distance record holder Savannah Rhodes, and the versatile Mandy Gerlach “will be hard to replace,” said Blevins.

The coach isn’t going to just hand the league trophy to the Wildcats of Clermont County, though.

“We have more depth this year after running with a shoestring roster the last couple of years,” he said. “It will be hard to replace what we lost. I think we will be better than expected.”

Assisted by Sara Estrada, Blevins said Regan Ostermeier and Olivia Gundler are key senior returnees who will not allow BHS to relinquish the crown easily. Blevins expects both seniors to establish new school records in their events this coming season.

“We also have a lot of freshmen who are showing good potential,” he said.

Ally Davis, Shilynn Massey, Becca Kratzer and Makenzie Cottle are other key performers returning for BHS.

News Journal